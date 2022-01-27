Broncos finalizing deal to hire Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett as new head coach

The Green Bay Packers are set to lose an important member of Matt LaFleur’s offensive coaching staff, and now a piece of the Aaron Rodgers puzzle could be falling into place.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Denver Broncos are finalizing a deal to hire Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett as the team’s new head coach.

Hackett, 42, has been LaFleur’s offensive coordinator since 2019. He joined the NFL coaching ranks under Jon Gruden in 2006 and has worked his way up the ladder, eventually landing jobs as the offensive coordinator in Buffalo (2013-14) and Jacksonville (2016-18) before joining the Packers on LaFleur’s first staff in Green Bay.

With his extensive football knowledge and positive, energetic personality, Hackett is well-respected in the Packers locker room, and Rodgers – who is making a decision on his football future – is a fan.

Rodgers will eventually make a choice between retiring from football, returning to Green Bay or getting a fresh start elsewhere in the NFL, potentially with Hackett in Denver.

If Rodgers requests a trade, sending him to an AFC team is the best option for the Packers. And the Broncos have the assets, both in draft capital and players, to make a deal work.

In Green Bay, LaFleur and the Packers will have to find a replacement at offensive coordinator. LaFleur has already confirmed he would look to promote internally to fill the role if Hackett got a job. Quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy and offensive line coach Adam Stenavich would be the top candidates. Getsy has interviewed for head coaching and coordinator jobs during this cycle and would be a logical in-house replacement.

Hackett also interviewed for the head coaching jobs in Jacksonville, Minnesota and Chicago.