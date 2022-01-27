Broncos finalizing deal to hire Nathaniel Hackett as head coach

The Broncos are on the verge of hiring their next head coach: Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

Hackett and the Broncos are finalizing a deal this morning after contract talks heated up on Wednesday night, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The 42-year-old Hackett was a hot name in this year’s coaching cycle and was scheduled to have a second interview with the Jaguars today.

Hackett has spent the last three seasons as the Packers’ offensive coordinator and three seasons before that as the Jaguars’ offensive coordinator. He has also been the Bills’ offensive coordinator and the offensive coordinator at Syracuse.

The Packers have had a great offense during Hackett’s tenure with the team, but how much of that was Hackett, how much was head coach Matt LaFleur, and how much was quarterback Aaron Rodgers is an open question. The biggest question now is who the quarterback running Hackett’s offense in Denver will be.

