Broncos finalizing 3-year, $30 million contract with WR Tim Patrick

The Denver Broncos are finalizing a three-year contract extension with wide receiver Tim Patrick that will keep him with the team through the 2024 season, according to a report from KUSA-TV’s Mike Klis.

Patrick (6-4, 212 pounds) will receive $30 million over the next three years with $18.5 million guaranteed, according to Klis. If he reaches all the possible incentives, Patrick could earn up to $34.5 million.

Patrick’s extension will begin in 2022 after finishing out his one-year 2021 deal that’s worth $3.384 million.

