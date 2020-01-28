Broncos finalize deal with Mike Shula to be QB coach

Word last week was that the Broncos were closing in on a deal that would make Mike Shula their new quarterbacks coach and Tuesday brings word that the deal is done.

Mike Klis of KUSA reports that the two sides have come to agreement on a contract. The holdup was believed to be the offset in the contract he had as offensive coordinator for the Giants before being fired at the end of the 2019 regular season.

Shula worked under Pat Shurmur in that job and he’ll be doing so again in Denver. Shurmur has signed on to be the offensive coordinator in Denver this year.

Shula will be tasked with working with Drew Lock as the 2019 second-round pick moves into his second season. He worked with Daniel Jones, another quarterback from the 2019 draft class, in his final season with the Giants