Broncos fill Tim Patrick’s former roster spot by signing CB Fabian Moreau

The Denver Broncos are signing cornerback Fabian Moreau to a one-year contract, according to a report from NFL Network’s

Mike Garafolo.

Moreau is being signed to fill the roster spot that will be created when the team places wide receiver Tim Patrick (Achilles) on injured reserve.

Moreau (6-0, 204 pounds) is a seventh-year cornerback who entered the NFL as a third-round pick out of UCLA with Washington in 2017. After four years in D.C., Moreau spent time with the Atlanta Falcons (2021), Houston Texans (2022) and New York Giants (2022).

Moreau has appeared in 90 games in his career, earning 45 starts. The 29-year-old cornerback has totaled 252 tackles, 35 pass breakups and six interceptions since 2017.

The Broncos previously worked out cornerback Mark Gilbert last month. Riley Moss, Denver’s third-round draft pick, has not been at practice the last two days for an undisclosed reason. The Moreau signing might have been made in part to provide more depth while Moss is sidelined.

