After Broncos fiasco, Washington reportedly signs quarantine QB originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Washington Football Team signed quarterback Taylor Heinicke to their practice squad on Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

Why?

The team wants Heinicke to play the role of quarantine quarterback.

After watching the fiasco that went down in Denver this weekend, Washington doesn’t want to be stuck without a QB. The Broncos were forced to play Sunday’s game without their top three QBs after COVID-19 restrictions forced all of their passers to quarantine.

Denver ended up playing practice squad wide receiver Kendall Hinton at QB, and the results were wholly ineffective in a 31-3 loss to New Orleans. Hinton played QB in college at Wake Forest before signing as an undrafted free agent with the Broncos.

As for Heinicke, it’s unclear if he will even join the team for practices. He does have experience in Washington offensive coordinator Scott Turner’s system with both the Vikings and the Panthers.

An undrafted free agent out of Old Dominion, Heinicke has played seven NFL games in two seasons with the Texans and Panthers. He’s a career 62 percent passer with one touchdown and three interceptions. He hasn’t played in an NFL game in nearly two years.