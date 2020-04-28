Broncos feel Drew Lock has a chance to be good for a long time

For the first time in a few years, the Broncos headed into the offseason and the draft feeling good about their future at quarterback.

It’s a small sample size, but Drew Lock looked the part last season in going 4-1.

“The way he went about his business, it didn’t really affect him a lot of times,” Broncos General Manager John Elway told Mike Tirico on NBC Sports’ Lunch Talk Live on Tuesday. “The eyes get big and they kind of start looking, ‘Where am I,’ and they seem to be affected by the magnitude of the NFL. But Drew did not do that at all. He took it on and played with confidence and enjoyed it out there and ran around and had all the physical talent. You just never know how they are going to handle the game mentally, and I think he has done a tremendous job and the guys rallied around him and really believed in him.

“I think we have something in Drew that we can really build on, and obviously, he still has a ways to go. He has only started five games and was on I.R. 10 weeks before that last year, so this offseason is going to hurt him a little bit, because we haven’t been able to get him in there. But he’s a guy that we really feel has a chance to be a good football player in this league for a long time.”

The Broncos have not had much success finding a successor to Peyton Manning. Brock Osweiler, Trevor Siemian, Paxton Lynch, Case Keenum, Joe Flacco and Brandon Allen combined to go 24-36 for the Broncos after Manning and before Lock inherited the job.

