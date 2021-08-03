Broncos fear torn ACL for Cody Conway

Michael David Smith
·1 min read

Broncos offensive tackle Cody Conway’s season appears to have ended before it began.

The Broncos fear Conway suffered a torn ACL in practice today, according to Mike Klis of 9 News in Denver.

Conway suffered the injury during a one-on-one pass rush drill with outside linebacker Pita Taumoepenu, who like Conway signed with the Broncos after a rookie minicamp tryout.

A three-year left tackle starter for Syracuse, Conway has bounced around the league for a couple years but has never played in a regular-season NFL game.

