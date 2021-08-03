Broncos fear torn ACL for Cody Conway

Broncos offensive tackle Cody Conway’s season appears to have ended before it began.

The Broncos fear Conway suffered a torn ACL in practice today, according to Mike Klis of 9 News in Denver.

Conway suffered the injury during a one-on-one pass rush drill with outside linebacker Pita Taumoepenu, who like Conway signed with the Broncos after a rookie minicamp tryout.

A three-year left tackle starter for Syracuse, Conway has bounced around the league for a couple years but has never played in a regular-season NFL game.

