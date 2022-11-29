Broncos fans want the NFL to flex team out of ‘Sunday Night Football’

The Denver Broncos are currently scheduled to host the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football in Week 14. SNF contests are nationally televised on NBC, and Broncos fans don’t want to see the struggling team embarrassed in the national spotlight.

DNVR’s Andrew Mason asked fans in a poll on Sunday if they want the game to remain on SNF, and 89% of Denver fans said they hope the game is flexed to the Sunday afternoon timeslot.

Neutral fans probably feel the same way.

“Can’t imagine there’s an NFL fan out there, KC and Denver included, that doesn’t want [the game flexed],” Frank Schwab of Yahoo! Sports tweeted.

Games from Weeks 5-15 are eligible to be flexed into/out of the SNF slot, but the league has to give all teams involved at least a 12-day notice before making a schedule change. So if the NFL wants to flex the Broncos-Chiefs game out of prime time, Tuesday is the deadline to do so.

After Week 14, Denver has one more nationally-televised game on its schedule this season, a Christmas Day showdown with the Los Angeles Rams on CBS and Nickelodeon.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire