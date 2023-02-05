Broncos fans like Russell Wilson’s recent Twitter activity

Jon Heath
·2 min read

The Denver Broncos agreed to terms of a trade with the New Orleans Saints last Tuesday that will allow them to make Sean Payton their next head coach.

Payton has not coached with the Saints since 2021, but because he still had two years left on his contract in New Orleans, the Broncos had to work out a trade with the Saints before hiring him (a rare occurrence in the NFL).

Payton has not yet been officially announced with a formal press conference in Denver — that will happen on Monday.

The Broncos announced the hire on Friday evening. Before the hire was official, the team posted a funny tweet hinting at Payton’s arrival.

Quarterback Russell Wilson has not yet publicly commented on the Payton hire, either, but he quietly acknowledged the hire through his “likes” on Twitter.

Wilson has “liked” the following tweets on Twitter in recent days.

Then, after the team officially announced the Payton hire on Friday evening, Wilson retweeted this post from the team’s account:

Judging from Wilson’s Twitter activity, it seems safe to say the quarterback is excited about Denver’s new coach. Broncos fans are, too. A new era will begin for the franchise this fall.

