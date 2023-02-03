Broncos fans loved Sean Payton updating his Twitter cover photo

Jon Heath
·2 min read

The Denver Broncos agreed to terms with the New Orleans Saints earlier this week on a trade that will allow Sean Payton to become the team’s new head coach.

The draft picks exchanged in the trade won’t officially change hands until the new league year begins in March, but Payton is allowed to be officially hired by the Broncos well before then.

Payton’s contract with Denver has not yet been officially finalized, but that is believed to be just a formality. The coach is expected to be introduced at the team’s facility next week, and he has already changed his Twitter profile to reflect that he’s joining the Broncos.

Payton also retweeted these tweets:

The coach’s very first tweet after news broke that he would join the Broncos was a request to Emmanuel Sanders to follow him back on Twitter 😅

On Wednesday, Payton responded to the NFL on Fox’s video of their analysis trolling the Broncos’ “Let’s Ride” catchphrase last season.

Fans and pundits couldn’t help but notice Payton’s Twitter activity.

It’s the little things.

Sean Payton’s contract is not official just yet, but it soon will be.

