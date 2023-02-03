Broncos fans loved Sean Payton updating his Twitter cover photo

The Denver Broncos agreed to terms with the New Orleans Saints earlier this week on a trade that will allow Sean Payton to become the team’s new head coach.

The draft picks exchanged in the trade won’t officially change hands until the new league year begins in March, but Payton is allowed to be officially hired by the Broncos well before then.

Payton’s contract with Denver has not yet been officially finalized, but that is believed to be just a formality. The coach is expected to be introduced at the team’s facility next week, and he has already changed his Twitter profile to reflect that he’s joining the Broncos.

Payton also retweeted these tweets:

The culture in Denver just changed! I wasn’t the best player but I know what a culture change looks like. Excited for y’all @SeanPayton @DangeRussWilson https://t.co/L0yb6Ynp5L — Craig Robertson (@C__Robertson) February 1, 2023

The coach’s very first tweet after news broke that he would join the Broncos was a request to Emmanuel Sanders to follow him back on Twitter 😅

Story continues

@ESanders_10 been waiting on a follow back for 2 years!!

You forgot @Panthers already? — Sean Payton (@SeanPayton) January 31, 2023

On Wednesday, Payton responded to the NFL on Fox’s video of their analysis trolling the Broncos’ “Let’s Ride” catchphrase last season.

Comedians, all of them. Just when I completed the rookie year hazing!!! — Sean Payton (@SeanPayton) February 1, 2023

Fans and pundits couldn’t help but notice Payton’s Twitter activity.

Welcome to #BroncosCountry, Coach! Sean Payton has updated his Twitter profile… 👀 pic.twitter.com/fCCK1wHKC4 — Chad Jensen (@ChadNJensen) February 1, 2023

Sean Payton has changed his Twitter profile. @SeanPayton pic.twitter.com/RkLdmcd3hG — Rob Namnoum KRDO (@RobNamnoum) February 1, 2023

Sean Payton is the Denver Broncos next head coach, and now it official on Twitter. How do we feel Broncos Nation pic.twitter.com/XPFVfN5fix — Keef (@KieferZabel) February 1, 2023

It’s the little things.

Sean Payton’s contract is not official just yet, but it soon will be.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire