Broncos fans loved Peyton Manning’s color scheme for Michelob Ultra’s Super Bowl commercial

Former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning teamed up with Steve Buscemi, Brooks Koepka, Jimmy Butler, Nneka Ogwumike, Alex Morgan and Serena Williams to star in Michelob Ultra’s Super Bowl commercial this year.

In the ad, Manning sports a blue shirt and an orange bowling ball. Denver Broncos fans are convinced that’s not a coincidence.

Legendary Broncos QB Peyton Manning with an Orange ball, Blue shirt in the Michelob commercial. That’s not a coincidence. #ForeverABronco — Ronnie – RIP Les (@RonnieKRadio) February 14, 2022

Peyton Manning bowling with an orange ball. #BroncosCountry #SuperBowl — Keith Banks (@KeithBanks85) February 14, 2022

While the orange and blue colors were likely at least in part a nod to the Broncos, it’s worth noting that the Colts also wear blue and Tennessee, Manning’s alma mater, wear orange.

Peyton Manning’s orange bowling ball is 1,000% intentional 🍊 #Vols — AtoZ Sports Nashville (@AtoZSports) February 14, 2022

As a UT Vol fan, it's cool Peyton Manning is rolling an orange ball in his commercial : ) Now what was the sponsor again? I was distracted by all the stars! #superbowlads — Mark Schaefer (@markwschaefer) February 14, 2022

Manning also appeared in another NFL commercial, and he (his cartoon character, anyway) wore a Colts jersey in that ad.

Notice how Peyton Manning was in a Colts jersey in that Snapchat/NFL commercial 😎 — coltsmilitia (@coltsmilitia_) February 14, 2022

So anyone want to talk about the fact Peyton Manning was wearing the RIGHT jersey for that @NFL commercial? #SuperBowl #Colts #PeytonManning — Bailey Husker (@BaileyHusker) February 14, 2022

What is this commercial and why is Peyton Manning in a colts jersey? — Prince412 (@Prince412_) February 14, 2022

Wait, why is cartoon Peyton Manning in a COLTS jersey? He seems to prefer Denver, just saying. — Terry Wayne Carpenter, Jr. (@TJCarpenterShow) February 14, 2022

Manning is clearly one of the most sought-after pitchmen in NFL advertising, as he appeared in three Super Bowl commercials this year.

Summary of #NFL #SuperBowl commercials: Crypto, Electric Cars, Peyton Manning — Brian Not Brain (@DeepSkyLehigh) February 14, 2022

If Super Bowl commercials are any indication, Peyton Manning is making a lot more money in retirement than he did playing football. — Andrew John (@Andrew_L_John) February 14, 2022

I've lost count with how many commercials Peyton Manning has been in so far #SuperBowl — Alison Mastrangelo (@AlisonWSB) February 14, 2022

Only surprising part about this halftime show is Peyton Manning hasn't made an appearance. — Ryan O'Halloran (@ryanohalloran) February 14, 2022

peyton manning gotta have the most ridiculous bag. three commercials fam? — Brandon Caldwell (@_brandoc) February 14, 2022

Peyton Manning in ever Super Bowl commercial please — gmannVOLS (@gmannVOLS) February 14, 2022

My Guy Peyton Manning in Commercials are Always Awesome — Shaun G (@ShaunG) February 14, 2022

Manning recently extended his contract with ESPN to continue serving as a commentator for alternate broadcasts of “Monday Night Football” through the 2024 season. The two-time Super Bowl champion is also interested in becoming a minority owner of the Broncos.

