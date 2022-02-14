Broncos fans loved Peyton Manning’s color scheme for Michelob Ultra’s Super Bowl commercial

Jon Heath
·3 min read
Former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning teamed up with Steve Buscemi, Brooks Koepka, Jimmy Butler, Nneka Ogwumike, Alex Morgan and Serena Williams to star in Michelob Ultra’s Super Bowl commercial this year.

In the ad, Manning sports a blue shirt and an orange bowling ball. Denver Broncos fans are convinced that’s not a coincidence.

While the orange and blue colors were likely at least in part a nod to the Broncos, it’s worth noting that the Colts also wear blue and Tennessee, Manning’s alma mater, wear orange.

Manning also appeared in another NFL commercial, and he (his cartoon character, anyway) wore a Colts jersey in that ad.

Manning is clearly one of the most sought-after pitchmen in NFL advertising, as he appeared in three Super Bowl commercials this year.

Manning recently extended his contract with ESPN to continue serving as a commentator for alternate broadcasts of “Monday Night Football” through the 2024 season. The two-time Super Bowl champion is also interested in becoming a minority owner of the Broncos.

