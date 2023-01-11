Broncos fans will love to hear what Quinn Meinerz had to say about the Chiefs

Denver Broncos players were made available to media members in the locker room on Monday following the team’s season finale against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

Broncos guard Quinn Meinerz spoke with KOA Radio’s Brandon Krisztal about the 2022 season and his goals for the 2023 campaign. The second-year offensive lineman has one big goal that will be music to the ears of fans in Denver.

“I’ve said it before: I’m sick of losing to the Chiefs,” Meinerz said. “That is like, my No. 1 goal — that I’m going to be looking at every day — is I really want to beat them.”

The Chiefs have won 15-straight games against the Broncos dating back to 2015, and Denver is 0-4 against KC since Meinerz joined the team in 2021. Meinerz, much like Broncos fans, can’t hide his disdain for the Chiefs.

“I’m going to say it because it’s on my chest — the fact that they did that little Ring Around the Rosie play against the Raiders like, genuinely, like pissed me off. And I’m just excited for that day and for that moment [that we beat them]. And that’s one of the things that I’m preparing for going into next year, is to be ready to beat them.”

Since drafting Meinerz, Denver has lost to KC by 13, 4, 6 and 3 points over the last four meetings.

“We’ve played them very close, at least for the last two years that I’ve been here, and I’m excited to eventually be on the other side of that. Because I’m sick of it just like everyone else is.”

For now, talk of beating the Chiefs is just that — talk. But Meinerz and his teammates have set a clear goal for 2023, and Broncos fans would love to see them accomplish it next season.

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

List

10 takeaways from the Broncos' 2022 season

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire