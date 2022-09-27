Broncos fans will be glad to hear what happened the last time a team won 11-10

The Denver Broncos got an ugly 11-10 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football in Week 3.

Denver’s defense and special teams units played well, but the team’s offense struggled for the third-straight game to begin the season.

History suggests that leaning on a defense can be a winning formula, though, as evidenced by the 2015 Broncos.

And as for Sunday’s unique 11-10 win, that could be a good sign as well.

The last time a team won by that scoreline was 2008 when the Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the San Diego Chargers 11-10. NFL Research pointed out on Twitter on Sunday that the Steelers went on to win the Super Bowl later that season.

The @Broncos defeated the 49ers 11-10 on #SundayNightFootball to mark only the second game in NFL history with a final score of 11-10. The one other instance was the Steelers over the San Diego Chargers in Week 11, 2008 … those Steelers went on to win Super Bowl XLIII. — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) September 26, 2022

Fans obviously shouldn’t read into that as a similar regular-season score doesn’t dictate post-season results. But it’s an interesting factoid that the Broncos would love to match later this season.

First things first, though, Denver needs to qualify for the playoffs.

