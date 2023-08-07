Broncos fans have a funny idea for the Jets game in Week 5

Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton blasted ex-Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett during an interview with USA TODAY before training camp started last month.

Payton referenced the team’s struggles to get plays into the huddle and their high number of pre-snap penalties last season. Before that interview, Payton previously joked that fans won’t have to count down the play clock this season like they did for Hackett’s offense last year.

Hackett now serves as an offensive coordinator for the New York Jets, and several of his players and coaching peers have responded to Payton’s remarks. The Broncos are set to host the Jets in Week 5 this season and one fan suggested a funny idea for poking fun at the situation.

“Since it looks like this is turning into a feud, the obvious response would be for fans to count down the playclock for Rodgers when he comes to Mile High,” bigskygriz commented on Mile High Report last week.

That would certainly be a funny way to reference last season’s struggles under Hackett, but it could actually prove to be helpful to New York’s offense if they are alerted the clock is ticking down. Perhaps fans could do so in obvious situations where there’s plenty of clock left and then resort to typical rowdy noise when there’s a possibility of a delay of game penalty.

The Broncos will host the Jets on Sunday, Oct. 8 (full schedule here).

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire