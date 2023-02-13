Broncos fans can relate to how Dre’Mont Jones feels about the Chiefs

The Denver Broncos have lost 15-straight games to the Kansas City Chiefs dating back to 2015, including eight-straight losses since the team drafted defensive lineman Dre’Mont Jones in 2019.

The Chiefs just won another Super Bowl on Sunday, defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 for their second win in four years. It marked their third Super Bowl appearance in a four-year stretch and their third title all-time.

Jones, like fans in Denver, is sick if seeing Kansas City win.

The Chiefs are now tied with the Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders for the most Super Bowl wins in the AFC West. All three teams have a trio of titles.

This is how Jones feels about it:

I hate the Kansas City Chiefs so much — Dre'Mont Jones (@TheOfficial_80) February 13, 2023

Broncos president Damani Leech and countless others feel the same way.

We all do, Dre. We all do. #BroncosCountry — Damani Leech (@dleech9) February 13, 2023

Good.

Sports hate is healthy.

Let it fester.

Let it ferment.

Let it out. Beat em. https://t.co/wCbH5MHOKw — Vic Lombardi (@VicLombardi) February 13, 2023

In addition to hate for the Chiefs, anger was also directed toward NFL officiating on Sunday evening after a questionable penalty set Kansas City up to win the game.

Justin Simmons retweeted these two tweets.

That call just ruined the entire game for me.. — Kevin Byard (@KevinByard) February 13, 2023

Goodell flat out lied bout the refs! — Nino (@qdiggs6) February 13, 2023

Patrick Surtain took a seemingly neutral approach and asked fans for their opinions.

What y’all think about that call? — Patrick Surtain (@PatSurtainll) February 13, 2023

Brandon McManus retweeted this.

The NFL is brilliant… tired of everybody complaining about the shitty field on Twitter so they made a horse shit called the end of the game to take the focus off the field! — Mark Schlereth (@markschlereth) February 13, 2023

Kareem Jackson called it a “tough call” in the situation. Indeed, the officials had let similar contact happen throughout the game, only to penalize it in the biggest moment of the contest on an overthrown pass.

Damn that’s A tough call in that situation — Kareem Jackson (@ReemBoi25) February 13, 2023

Essang Bassey summed up how we all felt watching it live.

Smh 🤦🏾‍♂️ — Essang Bassey (@EBassey21) February 13, 2023

What’s done is done. Now the work for 2023 begins.

The Broncos can begin their offseason program on April 3 (view the full offseason schedule here).

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire