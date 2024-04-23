Broncos fans celebrate release of new uniforms at Empower Field

DENVER (KDVR) — The Broncos will have a brand new look when you see them take the field next season.

For the first time in nearly three decades, a completely redesigned set of Broncos jerseys fill the team store shelves, both paying homage to the past and looking forward to a new era for the team.

Fans piled into the team shop inside Empower Field at Mile High on Monday night to pick up some new gear. Not everyone there needed it, though.

“I’ve been a Broncos fan my whole life,” Rob Garner said. “Born into Broncos country.”

You’ve likely seen “Rescue Rob Garner” and his firefighter get-up around Empower Field. His take on the new look is a positive one.

“Just like in ‘97 when they changed to the old ones, I like it and I’m gonna roll with it,” he said.

The Denver Broncos released the 2024 "Mile High Collection" on April 22.

Broncos team president Damani Leech said the redesign specifically has something for long-time fans like Garner, as well as a new generation.

“Something that reflected on and appreciated our past, we stand on the shoulders of giants for sure,” Leech said. “But also was really looking forward. Something that was modern, a fresh take on our brand. Same colors, same logo, but really a modern and fresh take.”

While fan Greg Pellman likes the new look, he’s mostly excited about the old one.

“I think they’re cool. I’m glad they did the throwbacks,” Pellman said. “When I first saw them, I didn’t see the throwback version, and I know I was kind of looking for a nod to that.”

Garner shared that feeling.

“It’s one of those things where people are like, if they wear it all the time, it might not be as special,” Garner said. “But that look in there is really, really nice.”

As the fans celebrate the future near the greats of the past, Garner hopes the new jerseys bring back some of their magic.

“The last time we changed uniforms we won the Super Bowl,” Garner said. “I’m just saying!”

