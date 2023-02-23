Broncos fan creates beautiful uniform concept

Denver Broncos fans and graphic designers have been mocking up uniform concepts for the team for several years now, and the club might be on the verge of taking action.

Broncos fans seem to have a general consensus that a return to the “D” logo with light blue helmets and throwback-style orange jerseys is Denver’s best look, and team president Damani Leech has hinted on Twitter that a reimagined uniform design is in the works.

In the meantime, fans are dreaming up what the new uniforms might look like. Last week, Markus Boggs, the host of the BPA Show who goes by “Mr. Boggins,” shared his concept design on Twitter. First up, a new home uniform:

And an alternate that could work as a road design:

The Broncos have already polled their fans on the future of the team’s uniform, which is likely one of the first steps before making a change.

Denver has not given an exact timeline for when new uniforms could drop, but the club seems unlikely to roll out a new look before the 2024 season.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire