Broncos have some familiar faces to Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals play their preseason opener Friday night at State Farm Stadium against the Denver Broncos. Both teams have new head coaches — Jonathan Gannon for the Cardinals and Sean Payton for the Broncos.

The Broncos come with some familiar faces.

They have some former Cardinals players and coaches.

DL Zach Allen

Allen signed a free agent deal with the Broncos in the offseason after playing four seasons for the Cardinals. They drafted him in the third round in 2019.

DC Vance Joseph

Joseph is the Broncos’ defensive coordinator. He was the Cardinals’ defensive coordinator for four seasons.

Chris Banjo

Banjo spent four seasons with the Cardinals before this offseason. He was released so he could join Payton’s staff in Denver. He is an assistant special teams coach.

K Elliott Fry

Fry was on the Cardinals’ offseason roster this offseason until Matt Prater was re-signed.

OL Haggai Ndubuisi

Ndubuisi spent time on the Cardinals’ offseason roster and in training camp last year.

