Broncos fall two spots in NFL power rankings after Von Miller trade

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jon Heath
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

After trading away star outside linebacker Von Miller earlier this week, the Denver Broncos are now ranked No. 22 in Nate Davis’ latest NFL power rankings for USA TODAY Sports. That’s down two spots from their No. 20 ranking last week.

Here’s is Davis’ commentary for Denver’s rank:

End of an era with a saddened Miller departing Denver. But the draft picks he returns – a second- and third-rounder next year – could be the currency Broncs need to make a run at (once again) addressing the quarterback position in a more significant manner.

The Broncos are the lowest-ranked team in the AFC West, behind the Los Angeles Chargers (No. 10), Las Vegas Raiders (No. 11) and Kansas City Chiefs (No. 14). The Dallas Cowboys, who will host Denver this week, are ranked No. 5.

The Los Angeles Rams (Miller’s new team) are ranked No. 1 and the Detroit Lions are ranked No. 32. To view the complete NFL power rankings entering Week 9, visit USATODAY.com.

Loading
Loading


Loading...

List

Broncos front office releases statements after Von Miller trade

List

Twitter reacts to Broncos trading Von Miller to Rams

Recommended Stories

  • Broncos place Noah Fant on COVID-19 list

    The Broncos may be without Noah Fant for this weekend’s matchup against the Cowboys. Denver has placed Fant on the reserve/COVID-19 list, according to the transaction wire. Per ESPN’s Field Yates, Fant tested positive for the virus. If Fant is vaccinated, then he’s eligible to return to the team with two negative tests separated by [more]

  • The Detroit Lions face an impressively unenviable NFL record: a 0-17 season

    Dan Campbell’s team have suffered a couple of cruel losses this season but most of the time they got everything they deserved Penei Sewell and Jared Goff contemplate yet another loss for the Lions. Photograph: Paul Sancya/AP Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker III brought up the most unpleasant NFL numbers possible after a nasty 44-6 loss on Sunday: “We have to fix it now, because obviously, it ain’t going to fix itself, or we’ll be 0-17,” he said after the defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles. And t

  • WATCH: Highlights of new Chiefs DE Melvin Ingram

    Check out some highlight moments from new #Chiefs DE Melvin Ingram's career.

  • Opinion: Rams are mortgaging their future, but going for broke looks like shrewd business in today's NFL

    The Rams' draft cupboard is nearly empty after Los Angeles made a bold swing to land Von Miller in a trade. But going for broke could be a wise move.

  • 4 Takeaways: Cowboys flip script and prove they are more than just Prescott’s greatness

    The Cowboys stole an unlikely win against the Vikings, changing the narrative on a franchise that has fallen into traps in recent years. | From @CDBurnett7

  • NFL betting: Cowboys still perfect ATS, top Week 9 rankings

    Cooper Rush kept the cover train rolling against the Vikings. Can the Broncos finally derail Dallas?

  • Broncos trade cornerback to Eagles for 6th-round draft pick

    Broncos used a seventh round pick to select Kary Vincent, didn't play him in any games, then traded him to the Eagles for a sixth-round pick.

  • What's next for Tua Tagovailoa, Odell Beckham Jr. and other key NFL trade deadline figures?

    The NFL's trade deadline passed with more fanfare than actual action, but there's still a significant fallout for several teams and key players.

  • CeeDee Lamb says Harrison Smith choked him after a tackle

    Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb says he was choked by Vikings safety Harrison Smith after a tackle on Sunday night, and the video appears to back Lamb up. After Smith brought Lamb down at the sideline, Smith’s right arm was on the side of Lamb’s neck, while Smith used his left hand to grab Lamb [more]

  • Raiders release WR Henry Ruggs III after fatal Vegas crash

    The Las Vegas Raiders released Henry Ruggs III just hours before the promising young receiver faced an initial court appearance on multiple felony charges after a fiery predawn vehicle crash that left a woman dead and Ruggs and his female passenger injured. The 22-year-old Ruggs and his passenger were hospitalized with unspecified injuries that police said did not appear life-threatening after the Chevrolet Corvette he was driving slammed at high speed into the rear of a Toyota Rav4 on a busy thoroughfare in a residential area several miles west of the Las Vegas Strip about 3:40 a.m. Tuesday. Ruggs “showed signs of impairment,” police said in a statement that did not identify the woman who died, the injuries that Ruggs or his passenger received or name Ruggs’ passenger, who remained hospitalized.

  • Report: Packers release Jaylon Smith after four games

    The Green Bay Packers reportedly released Jaylon Smith after just four games with the team.

  • Why Packers didn’t make a deal before NFL trade deadline

    Why didn't the Packers make a deal before the trade deadline? Let's discuss.

  • NFL Expert Picks, Predictions, Lines: Week 9

    NFL expert picks and predictions for Week 9 from College Football News, highlighted by Green Bay at Kansas City, Tennessee at Rams, and Cleveland at Cincinnati.

  • Week 9 Pickups: Derrick Henry’s injury shakes up the NFL

    Andy Behrens and Scott Pianowski try and make sense of the waiver wire pickups this week in the face of serious (potentially season-ending) injuries for Derrick Henry and Jameis Winston. The guys give their takes on Mike White’s future with the Jets and Justin Fields’ huge showing with the Bears, as well.

  • Report: Michael Thomas has new, different ankle injury; 2021 return ‘unpredictable’

    Report: Michael Thomas has new, different ankle injury; 2021 return 'unpredictable'

  • Packers announce 6 roster moves on Tuesday

    Breaking down the six roster moves made by the Packers on Tuesday.

  • What if Deshaun Watson tells the Texans, “I’m ready to play”?

    Texans owner Cal McNair reportedly wanted the team to trade quarterback Deshaun Watson. Texans G.M. Nick Caserio wanted to get a motherlode of picks and/or players before striking a deal. The Texans ultimately were unable to reach an agreement, possibly due to the combined dysfunction of the two franchises that were trying to make it [more]

  • Alabama holds the keys to absolute CFP chaos

    How Alabama could really shake up the College Football Playoff Rankings

  • NFL trade rumors: Why Eagles-Raiders Fletcher Cox deal fell through

    The Eagles were reportedly shopping Fletcher Cox to interested teams before the NFL trade deadline, but a possible deal didn't make it all the way. By Adam Hermann

  • Browns waive Johnny Stanton

    The Browns have elected to let go of their fullback. Cleveland has waived Johnny Stanton, the team announced on Tuesday. Stanton has bounced between the Browns’ 53-man roster and the practice squad over the last two years. He has appeared in two games for Cleveland this season. He took a pair of carries for 5 [more]