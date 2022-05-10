Broncos will face Rams on Christmas Day, not in season opener

Turns out the Denver Broncos won’t be playing in the NFL’s season opener this fall.

The Broncos will play against the defending champion Los Angeles Rams, but that game will take place on Christmas Day, the NFL announced Tuesday. L.A.’s opponent for the season opener in Week 1 is yet to be announced.

The Rams will host Denver at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 25 at 2:30 p.m. MT. The game will be nationally televised on CBS and a special broadcast of the showdown will also air on Nickelodeon.

L.A. hosting the Broncos will be part of a Christmas tripleheader this year — most of the NFL’s games that weekend will be played on Saturday.

Now that we know Denver won’t be playing the Rams in Week 1, speculation will begin on when the team will face the Seattle Seahawks, the former team of quarterback Russell Wilson.

Having Wilson go up against the ‘Hawks in his first game as a Bronco might be an intriguing possibility for the NFL’s schedule-makers, particularly in a Sunday Night Football or Monday Night Football setting.

Denver’s complete 2022 schedule will be announced on Thursday.