Broncos will face NFL’s 12th-hardest strength of schedule in 2023

Dates and times for 2023 NFL schedule will be announced on Thursday, but we already know what opponents the Denver Broncos will face this season.

Based on 2022 records, the Broncos will face the 12th-hardest strength of schedule in 2023. The teams Denver will play this fall went 148-138-2 last year, good for a combined winning percentage of .517.

This is, of course, an inexact science because rosters have changed since last year so 2022 records aren’t a perfect indicator of how good or bad teams will be in 2023. Another (still flawed) measurement for calculating a team’s strength of schedule is using opponents’ projected win totals for 2023.

Using the projected win totals of their 2023 opponents as the measurement, Sharp Football Analysis has the Broncos with the 13th-hardest strength of schedule in 2023. Fortunately, the Kansas City Chiefs (third-hardest), Las Vegas Raiders (fourth-hardest) and Los Angeles Chargers (seventh-hardest) all have tougher schedules, as least according to the projected win total projections.

Here is the NFL’s complete strength of schedule for 2023, based on records from the 2022 season.

The 2023 schedule will be announced at 6 p.m. MT on Thursday, May 11.

