Broncos will face NFL’s 12th-hardest strength of schedule in 2023
Dates and times for 2023 NFL schedule will be announced on Thursday, but we already know what opponents the Denver Broncos will face this season.
Based on 2022 records, the Broncos will face the 12th-hardest strength of schedule in 2023. The teams Denver will play this fall went 148-138-2 last year, good for a combined winning percentage of .517.
This is, of course, an inexact science because rosters have changed since last year so 2022 records aren’t a perfect indicator of how good or bad teams will be in 2023. Another (still flawed) measurement for calculating a team’s strength of schedule is using opponents’ projected win totals for 2023.
Using the projected win totals of their 2023 opponents as the measurement, Sharp Football Analysis has the Broncos with the 13th-hardest strength of schedule in 2023. Fortunately, the Kansas City Chiefs (third-hardest), Las Vegas Raiders (fourth-hardest) and Los Angeles Chargers (seventh-hardest) all have tougher schedules, as least according to the projected win total projections.
Here is the NFL’s complete strength of schedule for 2023, based on records from the 2022 season.
Rank
Team
Record
Win Pct.
1
161-123-4
.566
2
158-127-2
.554
3
157-129-2
.549
3
156-128-3
.549
3
156-128-4
.549
6
155-129-3
.545
7
155-131-2
.542
8
153-133-2
.535
9
152-133-3
.533
10
Las Vegas Raiders
150-136-2
.524
11
148-137-3
. 519
12
Denver Broncos
148-138-2
.517
12
148-138-2
.517
12
Los Angeles Chargers
149-139-0
.517
15
147-139-2
.514
16
Kansas City Chiefs
147-140-0
. 512
17
146-140-2
.510
18
143-145-1
.497
18
143-145-0
.497
20
143-146-0
.495
21
138-147-2
.484
22
138-148-2
.483
23
135-148-4
.477
24
137-151-1
.476
25
134-151-2
.470
26
131-154-2
.460
27
130-157-2
.453
28
127-157-4
.448
29
124-162-2
.434
30
123-163-2
.431
31
122-164-3
.427
32
119-167-3
.417
The 2023 schedule will be announced at 6 p.m. MT on Thursday, May 11.
