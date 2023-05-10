Broncos will face NFL’s 12th-hardest strength of schedule in 2023

Jon Heath
·3 min read

Dates and times for 2023 NFL schedule will be announced on Thursday, but we already know what opponents the Denver Broncos will face this season.

Based on 2022 records, the Broncos will face the 12th-hardest strength of schedule in 2023. The teams Denver will play this fall went 148-138-2 last year, good for a combined winning percentage of .517.

This is, of course, an inexact science because rosters have changed since last year so 2022 records aren’t a perfect indicator of how good or bad teams will be in 2023. Another (still flawed) measurement for calculating a team’s strength of schedule is using opponents’ projected win totals for 2023.

Using the projected win totals of their 2023 opponents as the measurement, Sharp Football Analysis has the Broncos with the 13th-hardest strength of schedule in 2023. Fortunately, the Kansas City Chiefs (third-hardest), Las Vegas Raiders (fourth-hardest) and Los Angeles Chargers (seventh-hardest) all have tougher schedules, as least according to the projected win total projections.

Here is the NFL’s complete strength of schedule for 2023, based on records from the 2022 season.

Rank

Team

Record

Win Pct.

1

Philadelphia Eagles

161-123-4

.566

2

Miami Dolphins

158-127-2

.554

3

New York Giants

157-129-2

.549

3

New England Patriots

156-128-3

.549

3

Dallas Cowboys

156-128-4

.549

6

New York Jets

155-129-3

.545

7

Buffalo Bills

155-131-2

.542

8

Washington Commanders

153-133-2

.535

9

Los Angeles Rams

152-133-3

.533

10

Las Vegas Raiders

150-136-2

.524

11

Arizona Cardinals

148-137-3

.  519

12

Denver Broncos

148-138-2

  .517

12

Seattle Seahawks

148-138-2

.517

12

Los Angeles Chargers

149-139-0

.517

15

San Francisco 49ers

147-139-2

.514

16

Kansas City Chiefs

147-140-0

.  512

17

Cincinnati Bengals

146-140-2

.510

18

Chicago Bears

143-145-1

.497

18

Minnesota Vikings

143-145-0

.497

20

Detroit Lions

143-146-0

.495

21

Baltimore Ravens

138-147-2

.484

22

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

138-148-2

.483

23

Jacksonville Jaguars

135-148-4

.477

24

Green Bay Packers

137-151-1

.476

25

Pittsburgh Steelers

134-151-2

.470

26

Cleveland Browns

131-154-2

.460

27

Carolina Panthers

130-157-2

.453

28

Tennessee Titans

127-157-4

.448

29

Indianapolis Colts

124-162-2

.434

30

Houston Texans

123-163-2

.431

31

New Orleans Saints

122-164-3

.427

32

Atlanta Falcons

119-167-3

.417

The 2023 schedule will be announced at 6 p.m. MT on Thursday, May 11.

