Broncos face an interesting deadline for Vic Fangio decision

The NFL created a new rule this year (on a trial basis) that will allow teams to interview head coach candidates from other teams during the final two weeks of the regular season.

Teams can begin making interview requests on Tuesday (Dec. 28), but only if they have fired their coach or if they have notified their coach that he will not return at the end of the season, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

So if the Denver Broncos would like to get an early start on their head coach interview process, they will need to either fire Vic Fangio by Tuesday or inform him by Tuesday that he will not be brought back at the end of the season.

That creates an interesting deadline for the Broncos because with a playoff berth technically still possible and the defense playing so well, it’s hard to imagine the team firing Fangio before the end of the season. But if Denver does not fire him (or give him an early notification) before that deadline, other teams could get a chance to begin talking to the top candidates before the Broncos do.

Early signs seem to indicate Fangio won’t be fired this week because the coach is currently scheduled to hold his usual Monday press conference later today.

