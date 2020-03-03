Why did Broncos General Manager John Elway say running back Philip Lindsay would have to wait until after free agency before the team would consider renegotiating his contract? Perhaps because Elway thinks the team may upgrade at running back in free agency.

Mike Klis of 9 News in Denver reports that the Broncos have interest in some of the top free agent running backs. Klis names Derrick Henry, Kenyan Drake, Melvin Gordon, Carlos Hyde and Jordan Howard among the running backs the Broncos would consider.

NFL teams have recently found that the running back position just isn’t that valuable, and fewer of them are willing to spend a lot of money on running backs. But Elway, who won two Super Bowls as a player in large part by handing off to Hall of Fame running back Terrell Davis, may not see it that way.

The Broncos are in the top quarter of the NFL in salary cap space, with about $70 million available. That’s good news for veteran running backs hoping for a big payday.

Broncos eyeing top free agent running backs originally appeared on Pro Football Talk