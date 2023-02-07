Broncos eyeing Saints assistant Declan Doyle for tight ends coach vacancy

Another New Orleans Saints assistant coach could soon be on the move to join Sean Payton on the Denver Broncos, per CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson. Anderson reports that Payton’s Broncos are considering Saints offensive assistant Declan Doyle for their tight ends coach vacancy. Doyle has been seen as an in-house candidate to replace Dan Roushar in that position for New Orleans, and he recently represented the Saints while coaching tight ends prospects at the Senior Bowl college all-star game.

He would be another tough loss for the Saints after assistant offensive line coach Zach Strief left for a promotion on Payton’s staff in Denver. Roushar is one of several former Payton assistants who are in consideration to join him with the Broncos, so there’s a very active siphoning of talent going on from New Orleans to Denver.

Saints general manager Mickey Loomis had previously said the Saints would block any lateral moves for departures, but promotions like Strief and Declan (if he is offered the job) would take the ball out of their court. They also won’t receive any compensation for these losses because only the hiring of minority candidates to head coach and general manager positions qualify for the NFL comp picks policy.

