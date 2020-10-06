The Broncos are locking up one of their own contributors on defense.

According to Mike Klis of KUSA, the Broncos have extended defensive tackle Mike Purcell‘s deal through the 2023 season.

The 29-year-old Purcell signed the one-year, $3.259 million restricted free agent tender this offseason.

He’s been with the 49ers, Rams, Bears, Panthers, Patriots, and Chiefs, but was playing for the Salt Lake Stallions of the AAF when the Broncos found him. He’s turned into a capable starter for the Broncos, so they decided to keep him around.

Broncos extend defensive tackle Mike Purcell originally appeared on Pro Football Talk