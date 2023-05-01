Broncos explain why they didn’t draft a running back

The Denver Broncos added five rookies to their roster during the NFL draft over the weekend. Denver drafted three defenders and two offensive players, but no running backs.

The Broncos did not intentionally avoid the position, they just didn’t want to reach for one.

“Sometimes it just doesn’t fall,” general manager George Paton said after the draft. “You may want to address a certain position, but it just doesn’t fall your way, so you address another position. I think we both talked about when this started that we’re going to try to take the best value and the best grade that we have on [the player], regardless of needs.

“I feel like we did that throughout the draft. We stayed true. We did trade up a few times and we traded back today to get a tight end that we feel can help us. We’re going to keep looking for certain positions. It doesn’t end. We’re going to keep looking. That’s part of what you do. When you’re in my seat, you’re always looking to help your football team.”

After not addressing the position during the draft, Denver is now left with a still-recovering Javonte Williams (knee), Samaje Perine, Tony Jones,

Damarea Crockett, Tyreik McAllister and Tyler Badie at running back.

The Broncos have also signed two undrafted running backs, and Latavius Murray is still available. It wouldn’t be surprising to see Denver add a free-agent running back before training camp.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire