Broncos expected to start Cam Fleming again at right tackle in Week 2

After earning a start against the Seattle Seahawks last week, Denver Broncos offensive lineman Cam Fleming is expected to start at right tackle again in Week 2.

“When he got here, we kind of threw him into the mix,” coach Nathaniel Hackett said of Fleming on Wednesday. “He got here later than the other guys, and I thought he was really consistent. I thought he did a really good job at right tackle. As a whole, I think it went pretty well.

“We ran the ball well, we protected pretty well. Obviously, the noise for a first game and everybody together contributed to some of those false starts and some of the delay games and things like that with those guys. But besides that, all in all as a group, I thought they did a pretty good job.”

Broncos offensive lineman Billy Turner is still working his way back from injury, so Fleming will likely start against the Houston Texans on Sunday. If Turner is healthy enough to dress for the game, he will likely serve as a swing backup at both tackle and guard.

