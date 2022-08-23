Broncos expected to sit most starters in preseason finale

The Denver Broncos have rested most of their starters (including quarterback Russell Wilson) through two weeks of preseason, and that’s expected to continue for the team’s preseason finale against the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday.

“I would say right now, unless some things change, [starters will sit],” coach Nathaniel Hackett said Monday. “Just like last week, a couple [first-team] guys [will start] …. For me, you lose two guys for an extended amount of [time] just in this Bills game. I don’t want it to be anybody that could potentially be in that Seattle game.”

There are, of course, some exceptions. The Broncos gave extension snaps to projected starting tight end Albert Okwuegbunam in Week 2 of preseason. Hackett said it was because “Albert O” needed the reps.

There are also some other notable players who could use some preseason reps, including wide receiver KJ Hamler, who’s working his way back from an ACL injury.

“We’ll see, he might be a guy that needs to get some reps in the preseason game,” Hackett said. “We’re going to communicate and make sure that he gets what he needs to get ready.”

Saturday’s game against the Vikings will be nationally televised on NFL Network. After that, Denver will have to finalize a 53-man roster by Aug. 30 ahead of their Monday Night Football opener on Sept. 12.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire