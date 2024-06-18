Broncos expected to sign UFL defensive lineman Dondrea Tillman

The Denver Broncos are bringing in Birmingham Stallions defensive lineman Dondrea Tillman for a workout on Tuesday and the 26-year-old defender is “expected to sign,” according to KPRC-TV’s Aaron Wilson.

Wilson later tweeted late Monday evening that Tillman’s signing will become official on Tuesday. Denver will have to make a corresponding move to make room for Tillman on the 90-man offseason roster.

Tillman (6-3, 270 pounds) played one season in The Spring League in 2021 after graduating from Indiana University of Pennsylvania in 2019. He was drafted by the Stallions in the third round of the 2022 USFL draft.

Tillman spent the last three years in Birmingham, winning three straight championships. Following the merger of the USFL and XFL, Tillman totaled 26 tackles and three sacks in the newly-formed UFL this spring. He recorded 92 tackles and 8.5 sacks over the last three seasons.

Tillman will join a defensive line room in Denver that already features Zach Allen, John Franklin-Myers, D.J. Jones and Malcolm Roach.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire