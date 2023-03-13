Broncos expected to sign RT Mike McGlinchey to 5-year contract

Denver Broncos general manager George Paton continues making additions to the team’s offensive line to help protect quarterback Russell Wilson.

The Broncos are expected to sign free agent right tackle Mike McGlinchey, according to ESPN’s Dianna Russini. The deal can’t become official until the NFL’s new league year begins on Wednesday, but Denver is expected to get it done.

The five-year contract will be worth $87.5 million with more than $50 million guaranteed, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. He will earn an average of $17.5 million per season in Denver.

McGlinchey (6-8, 310 pounds) entered the league as a first-round pick out of Notre Dame with the San Francisco 49ers in 2018. He missed four games in 2012 and nine games in 2021 with injuries but was healthy for all 17 games last season.

McGlinchey is the second big-name offensive lineman the Broncos agreed to terms with on Monday, joining former Baltimore Ravens guard Ben Powers. Denver agreed to a four-year, $52 million contract with Powers.

After adding Powers and McGlinchey, the Broncos’ offensive line is nearly set: Garett Bolles (LT), Powers (LG), center TBD, Quinn Meinerz (RG) and McGlinchey (RT).

We are tracking all of the team’s free agency moves on Broncos Wire.

