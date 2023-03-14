Broncos expected to sign RB Samaje Perine to 2-year contract

Jon Heath
·1 min read

The Denver Broncos have agreed to terms on a two-year contract with free agent running back Samaje Perine, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

The two-year deal, set to become official on Wednesday, will be worth $7.5 million, plus a possible $1 million through incentives.

Perine (5-11, 235 pounds) has spent time with Washington, Miami and Cincinnati over the last six seasons, totaling 2,328 yards from scrimmage and scoring 13 touchdowns. He rushed 95 times for 394 yards and two scores and hauled in 38 receptions for 287 yards and four touchdowns with the Bengals last year.

It remains to be seen if this decreases the likelihood of the Broncos bringing back in-house free agent Latavius Murray, who filled in well for an injured Javonte Williams last season.

Williams (ACL/LCL) has an uncertain status for Week 1, which explains why the Broncos wanted to have a good fallback option at running back. It wouldn’t be surprising if Denver also drafts a running back in April to add even more depth to the backfield.

We are tracking all of the team’s free agency moves on Broncos Wire.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire

