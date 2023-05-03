Broncos expected to sign NCAA’s all-time leading rusher as UDFA

The Denver Broncos have not yet officially announced their 2023 undrafted free agent signings, but we’ve been tracking the team’s UDFA additions on Broncos Wire.

One of the biggest names on the list so far running back Jaleel McLaughlin. The speedy running back started his college career at the Division II level, rushing for more than 2,400 in each of his two years at Notre Dame College (Ohio). McLaughlin then transferred to Youngstown State (FCS).

At YSU, McLaughlin rushed for 3,418 yards in three years, finishing his college career with 8,155 rushing yards, an NCAA record at any level. He scored 79 rushing touchdowns in five seasons.

The productive running back then turned heads at YSU’s pro day by running a 40-yard dash in 4.44 seconds. McLaughlin was “widely expected to be drafted,” according to Draft Wire’s Jeff Risdon, so Denver might have landed a gem by signing him as a UDFA.

Before the draft, NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein predicted McLaughlin would be a sixth-round pick. He might now be an early favorite to make the Broncos’ 53-man roster as an undrafted free agent.

We are tracking all of the team's UDFA signings on this page.

