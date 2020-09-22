Broncos expected to sign free agent QB Blake Bortles
The Broncos are expected to sign free-agent quarterback Blake Bortles after losing Drew Lock to a shoulder injury, according to KUSA-TV’s Mike Klis. Bortles is a 28-year-old veteran quarterback who entered the league as a first-round pick out of UCF with the Jaguars in 2014. After spending the first five years of his career in Jacksonville, Bortles served as a backup with the Rams last season. In 78 games (73 starts) over his six-year career, Bortles has completed 59.3% of his passes for 17,649 yards, 103 touchdowns, and 75 interceptions. He has also rushed for 1,766 yards and 8 scores