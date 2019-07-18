Broncos expected to sign David Williams

The Broncos are expected to sign running back David Williams if he passes a physical, Mike Klis of Denver’s 9News reports.

Denver made Williams a seventh-round choice last year.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Broncos waived him out of the preseason but signed him to their practice squad the next day. The Jaguars signed Williams off Denver’s practice squad Oct. 9.

He played six games for Jacksonville and had eight carries for 36 yards.

The Jaguars cut Williams on May 10.