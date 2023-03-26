Broncos expected to sign center Kyle Fuller

The Denver Broncos have reached an agreement in principle with 29-year-old offensive lineman Kyle Fuller, according to KPRC-TV’s Aaron Wilson. An interior lineman, Fuller has spent time at both center and guard.

Not to be confused with the cornerback who shares the same name, Fuller (6-5, 320 pounds) has spent most of his NFL career as a backup. Fuller entered the league as a seventh-round pick out of Baylor with the Houston Texans in 2017.

Fuller dressed for nine games as a rookie, earning two starts in Houston. After beginning his second season on the Texans’ practice squad, Fuller was signed by Washington during the 2018 season. He dressed for two games that year.

Fuller then went to training camp with the Miami Dolphins in 2019 but failed to make their 53-man roster. After that, he was picked up by the Seahawks. Fuller started one game for the Seahawks in 2020 and nine games in 2021.

During the 2021 season, with Russell Wilson as his quarterback, Fuller was penalized once and allowed one sack, according to STATS LLC. He was active for all 17 games in 2022 but did not earn any starts.

Fuller won’t walk into a starting role in Denver, but as the roster stands now, he will likely be a candidate to compete for the center job. Lloyd Cushenberry is returning after starting eight games last year and the Broncos might add more competition through the draft.

Fuller is the third offensive lineman Denver has signed this offseason, joining guard Ben Powers and right tackle Mike McGlinchey. Those three plus left tackle Garett Bolles and guard Quinn Meinerz could end up being the Broncos’ starting front five in 2023.

