Broncos expected to sign CB Levi Wallace to 1-year contract

The Denver Broncos are expected to sign cornerback Levi Wallace to a one-year contract, according to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Wallace (6-0, 179 pounds) won two national championships at Alabama before entering the NFL as an undrafted rookie with the Buffalo Bills in 2018. He spent four years in Buffalo, starting 52 games, before signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2022.

Wallace, 28, started 18 games for the Steelers over the last two years, breaking up 24 passes and recording six interceptions. He has totaled 54 pass breakups and 12 interceptions in 83 career games (70 starts).

Wallace gives the Broncos veteran insurance at cornerback in case Riley Moss doesn’t step up as a reliable starter across from Pat Surtain in 2024.

The Wallace signing also makes cornerback a less pressing need for Denver ahead of the draft this week. While it’s still possible, the Broncos now seem less likely to draft a cornerback at No. 12 overall.

Quinyon Mitchell, Terrion Arnold, Cooper DeJean, Kool-Aid McKinstry and Nate Wiggins are among the top cornerbacks in this year’s class. The Broncos hold eight picks going into Thursday’s draft. We are tracking all of Denver’s free agency moves on Broncos Wire.

