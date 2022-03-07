Broncos expected to show interest in Von Miller during NFL free agency

The Denver Broncos are expected to pursue outside linebackers during NFL free agency, which begins next week.

The top outside linebacker available this year is Von Miller. Ever heard of him?

After spending the first nine and a half years of his career in Denver, Miller was traded to the Los Angles Rams mid-season in 2021. Miller went on to win the Super Bowl in L.A. and he’s now set to become a free agent.

The list of teams expected to show interest in Miller during free agency include the Rams, Los Angeles Chargers, Green Bay Packers and — you guessed it — the Broncos, according to a report from the Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson.

Before fans get too excited about a potential reunion, though, it’s worth noting that Miller has said he wants to “run it back” with the Rams, and he even hinted at re-signing with L.A. on his Instagram page on Sunday.

Denver acquired second- and third-round picks from the Rams in exchange for Miller last season. Adding two draft picks and then re-signing Miller would be a massive win for Broncos general manager George Paton, but Denver will face plenty of competition for the edge defender.

Miller will turn 33 later this month, but he has remained productive, totaling nine sacks in his final eight games in Los Angeles last year (including the playoffs). Miller has now recorded 126 sacks in his career.

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

List