Broncos expected to host RB Sean Tucker on top-30 visit

The Denver Broncos are expected to host Syracuse running back Sean Tucker on a top-30 visit ahead of the 2023 NFL draft, according to a report from KUSA-TV’s Mike Klis. NFL teams are allowed to host up to 30 non-local prospects at their facility leading up to the draft each offseason.

Tucker (5-9, 207 pounds) earned second-team All-ACC recognition last fall after rushing 206 times for 1,060 yards and 11 touchdowns as a junior. Before that, he had a breakout season in 2021 with a school-record 1,496 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns, earning him first-team All-ACC honors.

In three seasons (33 games) with the Orange, Tucker totaled 3,804 yards from scrimmage and scored 31 touchdowns. He is now projected as a fourth-round prospect in this year’s running back class.

The Broncos currently hold pick No. 108 overall in the fourth round and No. 139 overall in the fifth round. If the team decides to target Tucker, it will likely be sometime during that mid-round stage of the draft.

The 2023 NFL draft will be held in Kansas City from April 27-29.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire