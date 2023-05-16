Broncos expected to host Rams for joint practice in August

The Denver Broncos are still finalizing their training camp and preseason schedule, but we do know that the team will face the Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers on the road before hosting the Los Angeles Rams this summer.

Before that preseason finale against L.A., the Broncos want to host the Rams for a joint training camp practice.

“The goal is to have a joint practice with the Rams,” coach Sean Payton said on May 13. “Sean [McVay] and I have talked. Obviously, the ownership groups are connected, along with [Rams GM] Les [Sneed] and George [Paton].”

Nothing has been finalized just yet, but the two sides would like to have a joint practice session ahead of their preseason showdown on Aug. 26.

“There has been no announcement made, but our hope and goal is to have a chance to practice here,” Payton said. “I wasn’t here last year, but I know [the team] did it with Dallas. Our goal is to have a joint practice with Los Angeles and play that third [preseason] game.”

Denver hosted the Cowboys in 2022 and they have previously hosted joint sessions with the Carolina Panthers, Houston Texans, Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings and — most frequently — the 49ers.

The joint practice with the Rams will likely be open to the public. The Broncos announced their 2022 training camp schedule in June last year, and fans should expect an announcement for this year’s camp schedule around the same time.

