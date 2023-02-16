Broncos expected to hire Arch Manning’s offensive coordinator

Sean Payton continues to get the band back together as he builds a new coaching staff with the Denver Broncos.

Payton is expected to hire former New Orleans Saints training camp quarterback Logan Kilgore as an offensive quality control coach, according to a report from FootballScoop.com’s Zach Barnett.

Kilgore, 32, signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Middle Tennessee in 2014. After failing to make the Saints’ 53-man roster, Kilgore went to Canada and spent time with the CFL’s Toronto Argonauts, Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Edmonton Eskimos from 2015-2019.

Kilgore got his start in coaching as an offensive analyst with Arkansas State in 2021. After that, he served as the quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator for Isidore Newman in 2022, helping Arch Manning break high school records that were previously held by his uncles, Peyton and Eli.

After Manning’s senior season, Kilgore returned to Arkansas State as a tight ends coach last December, but he is now expected to leave the school for a chance to coach in the NFL with the Broncos.

Kilgore will become the second former New Orleans player to join Payton’s staff in Denver, joining new offensive line coach Zach Strief. We are tracking all of the Broncos’ coaching changes on this page.

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Related

Report: Broncos will not put Garett Bolles on trade block 5 best Broncos who never won a Super Bowl Here's the full list of upcoming Broncos free agents One free agent each NFL team should want to sign in 2023 Did you miss Peyton Manning's Super Bowl commercial? Watch it here

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire