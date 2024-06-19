Broncos expected to announce training camp schedule next week

The announcement of an upcoming announcement has arrived. Welcome to the peak of the NFL offseason.

The Denver Broncos will announce their 2024 training camp schedule next week, according to a report from the Denver Post‘s Parker Gabriel. The team announced last year’s schedule on Tuesday, June 27. If they follow the same timeline this year, fans can expect an announcement on Tuesday, June 25.

We already know that Broncos veterans are set to report on July 23, which presumably means practices will begin on July 26. That’s just a guess based on previous years though; we’ll find out for sure next week.

Last year, Denver had 12 practices open to the public. The team expects to have more than a dozen open practices this summer, according to Gabriel. Because the team’s facility has a 3,000 capacity limit, fans will need to download (free) tickets on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Broncos will announce ticket details when the schedule is released next week. In the meantime, here’s a look at the preseason and regular season schedules. Denver’s preseason slate will begin on Aug. 11.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire