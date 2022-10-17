The Broncos are set to get some help on defense for Monday night’s game against the Chargers.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team is expected to activate safety Justin Simmons in time to face their AFC West rivals. Simmons has been on injured reserve since hurting his thigh in the season opener, but returned to practice last week.

Defense has been less of a problem for the Broncos than offense through the first five weeks of the season, but Simmons’ return to the secondary will still be a welcome development in Denver.

Rapoport adds that tight end Greg Dulcich could also be activated from injured reserve and that move would potentially help an offense that needs to start producing at a higher rate as soon as possible.

Broncos are expected to activate Justin Simmons for Monday night’s game originally appeared on Pro Football Talk