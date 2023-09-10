Broncos expect to be without Jerry Jeudy today

The Broncos' passing game will not be at full strength today against the Raiders.

Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy is not expected to play as he deals with a hamstring injury, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Jeudy had been listed as questionable on the injury report.

Last season Jeudy led the Broncos in catches (67), yards (972) and touchdowns (six). His absence is significant for Denver as it tries to turn its offense around in Sean Payton's first year. Jeudy's injury may result in more targets for receivers Courtland Sutton and Marvin Mims.

The Broncos are 3.5-point favorites at home against the Raiders.