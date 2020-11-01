Broncos expect Phillip Lindsay to play

Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay appears to be good to go today against the Chargers.

Lindsay is expected to play today, according to multiple reports. He was listed as questionable with a concussion.

The NFL fined Chiefs safety Daniel Sorensen $20,000 for the helmet-to-helmet hit that caused Lindsay’s concussion. Sorensen’s hit did not draw a flag.

Lindsay has played well when healthy this season, carrying 39 times for 204 yards, but he has missed half of the season with a toe injury.

