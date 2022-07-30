Broncos expect OLB Randy Gregory to be ready for Week 1

The Denver Broncos signed outside linebacker Randy Gregory to a five-year, $70 million contract in March. Not long after the deal became official, Gregory underwent a shoulder procedure that sidelined him for all of the team’s on-field work in the spring.

The Broncos knew about the injury when they signed Gregory and they were in agreement with the outside linebacker on the decision to have the procedure. That’s seemingly a sign that Denver’s not concerned about the severity of the injury and recovery.

The Broncos are going to play it safe, though, with Gregory beginning training camp on the physically unable to perform list. Denver won’t rush him back, but the team does hope Gregory will be ready for their season opener against the Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 12.

“I think Randy — obviously, there is some work to be done, but we expect him on schedule for Week 1 and we’ll see if we can take him off [PUP] before then,” general manager George Paton said on July 26. “He looks really good.”

Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett stressed that it’s more important for Gregory to recover now so he’ll be healthy for a late-season playoff push, opposed to rushing back and not allowing his shoulder to fully heal.

“In the end, it’s about doing it the right way,” Hackett said. “It’s a long season. We want [him] to be hitting that stride in December. It’s about December football. I love everything that he’s done [along with] his attitude.

“This guy loves ball. It’s everything to him, and as a coach, that’s what you want. [He’s a] great person to have in a locker room, and very much a pleasure.”

While Gregory is sidelined, the players rotating in across from Bradley Chubb will include Baron Browning, Malik Reed and Nik Bonitto.

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

List

53-man roster prediction for Broncos before training camp

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire