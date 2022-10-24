Broncos linebacker Baron Browning left Sunday’s loss to the Jets with a hip injury and it looks like it will be a while before he’ll be ready to return.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Browning is expected to miss several weeks as a result of the injury. That will likely make him a candidate for injured reserve as he would be able to return after missing four games.

Browning started for the second straight week on Sunday and he has appeared in every game for the team this season. He had 11 tackles, five tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, six quarterback hits, and an interception in the first seven weeks of the season.

Second-round pick Nik Bonitto will likely be in line for more playing time while Browning is out of the lineup.

Broncos expect to lose Baron Browning for several weeks originally appeared on Pro Football Talk