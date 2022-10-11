Broncos expect Justin Simmons back at practice this week

The Broncos offense will continue to try to find a better approach this week while the team’s more impressive defense is set to get a key piece back into the mix.

Safety Justin Simmons injured his thigh in the season opener and went on injured reserve a few days later. Simmons has now missed four games, which makes him eligible to return to practice and head coach Nathaniel Hackett said on Tuesday that he expects Simmons to get on the field this week.

Once that happens, Simmons will have a three-week window to practice before he’ll have to be activated or shut down. He can be activated at any point, so he could play as soon as next Monday night against the Chargers.

Hackett said he also expects tight end Greg Dulcich and cornerback Michael Ojemudia to return to practice this week.

