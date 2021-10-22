Broncos expect Jerry Jeudy to play next week

After missing the last six games, Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy should be on the field next week against Washington.

Broncos coach Vic Fangio said today that Jeudy was actually medically cleared to play last night, but the Broncos didn’t think he had had enough practice time to be back to full speed on Thursday Night Football.

Jeudy suffered a sprained ankle in Week One and went on injured reserve. He has been designated to return for practice but not brought back onto the active roster.

In 2020 Jeudy had a promising rookie season, leading the Broncos in receiving yards, and he was looking good in Week One before he got hurt. Getting him back on the field may help the Broncos end their four-game losing streak.

