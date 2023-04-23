Broncos expect Javonte Williams back in 2023, but his exact timeline is murky

Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams suffered both a torn ACL and LCL last fall, putting his status for Week 1 of the 2023 season in doubt.

The Broncos have said this offseason that they are hopeful Williams will be recovered in time for the regular season, but that might be wishful thinking.

During his pre-draft press conference on April 20, general manager George Paton was not willing to give an estimated timeline for Williams’ eventual return, but he had a positive overall update.

“Javonte is doing really well in his rehab,” Paton said. “We don’t have a date, but we feel good. We feel good that he’ll be back this season. We’re not entirely sure when. He’s progressing very well.”

Denver signed running back Samaje Perine during free agency, but if Williams is not available early in the season, the Broncos will need more depth. That has led to speculation that Paton might target a running back in the draft.

Paton admitted the possibility of selecting a running back, but he made it clear the team will not reach for one.

“Like all of the positions and like we just talked about with the o-lineman, if there’s a runner there — no matter what point of the draft — and he’s the best player on our board, we’ll take a running back, that’s for sure,” Paton said. “Like I said earlier with free agency, we addressed enough needs where we can take the best players throughout the draft. We do not need to reach.”

The 2023 NFL draft will be held in Kansas City from April 27-29.

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

More Broncos Buzz!

10 defensive linemen Broncos could target in the NFL draft Every player picked 139th overall in the NFL draft in the last 10 years Broncos had a virtual pre-draft visit with OLB Eku Leota 10 potential UDFAs Broncos could target after the NFL draft DeMarcus Ware to announce a Broncos pick on Day 2 of NFL draft

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire